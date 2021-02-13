No Bike or Scooter Accidents in Malaga

MALAGA City Council has announced there have been no bike or scooter accidents in the city for the past 20 days.

Councillor for Mobility, Jose del Rio, announced there have been no accidents involving bikes or scooters in Malaga since the city council changed a law to make the vehicles use special lanes.

Facing criticism over new laws forcing bikes and scooters to use 30 kilometre an hour lanes, he said: “We will try to give maximum security to traffic on lanes 30 with radars and we will carry out a campaign to raise awareness among users.”

The news comes after Malaga police began issuing fines for hundreds of people found using bikes or scooters along the pavement.

Officers from Malaga police have been carrying out check points in areas including Calle Alcazabilla and on the seafront, issuing fines to hundreds of bike and scooter riders after a new law came into effect.

According to police, one of the worst areas for offenders using scooters and bikes is Calle Alcazabilla in the centre of Malaga city, as well as along the seafront.

Currently the penalty for driving on pedestrian paths and pavements is €60 for cyclists and €200 for scooters, since some electric mobility scooters can reach higher speeds.

To help encourage scooter users to use a traffic lane along the seafront, Local Police are stepping up check points punishing the drivers of cars and motorcycles who are found to break the 30 kilometre and hour speed limit.

Councillor for Mobility, Jose del Rio, also committed to building a bike path along the seafront to encourage cyclists to abide by the new law.

