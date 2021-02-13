Nicola Sturgeon Coming Under Increasing Pressure To Resign

NICOLA STURGEON Coming Under Increasing Pressure To Resign, as an online campaign to oust her reaches 50,000 signatures

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, is under increased pressure to resign from her position after an online campaign to oust her, launched on change.org last September by George Galloway, reached 50,000 signatures, amid in-party fighting, and with the Scottish elections coming up on May 6.

George Galloway, whose ‘All For Unity’ party was recently registered with the Electoral Commission, speaking to Express.co.uk, said, “The SNP are the real opposition to themselves and are literally falling apart. They are in tatters”.

He continued, “They have been in power for far too long, no party should be in power for 14 years and asking for another four years because that never works out. They are tearing themselves to pieces, and each day brings a new development”.


He added, “Jim Sillars, the former deputy leader of the SNP and a highly respected figure, called for a revolt from within the SNP to overthrow the current leadership. He said if that doesn’t happen, then he can’t vote for the SNP”.

Mr Galloway concluded, “The end is near for Nicola Sturgeon. The party is in open revolt and big names are calling on her to be removed. You can be sure that her days are numbered.”


Mr Sillars, writing in his ‘Yours for Scotland’ online blog, this week claimed the SNP had “toxic tentacles stretching into and around civic Scotland”.

