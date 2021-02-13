HUERCAL-OVERA town hall is putting out to tender the contract to run the restaurant-bar at the former railway station.

Rehabilitation has practically finished and, if all goes according to plan, the station and its surroundings will become leisure and open-air ports area.

-- Advertisement --



The restaurant will be located in the main building, said Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez, who explained that the town hall’s local government board had already approved an economic feasibility study.

“This will be another service for the local population in an area that is visited each day by a growing number of people,” Fernandez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New role for Huercal-Overa station.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.