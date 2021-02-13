New role for Huercal-Overa station

New role for Huercal-Overa station
FORMER STATION: Visited each day by a growing number of people Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall is putting out to tender the contract to run the restaurant-bar at the former railway station.

Rehabilitation has practically finished and, if all goes according to plan, the station and its surroundings will become leisure and open-air ports area.

The restaurant will be located in the main building, said Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez, who explained that the town hall’s local government board had already approved an economic feasibility study.

“This will be another service for the local population in an area that is visited each day by a growing number of people,” Fernandez said.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

