Murcia Man Shot Himself After Killing Business Partner

MURCIA man shot himself after his killing his business partner on the Mar Menor

The National Police in Murcia’s Mar Menor are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving two business associates after their bodies were discovered on Wednesday, February 10.

The agents rushed to an address in El Palmar when a distressed neighbour discovered a blood-covered man lying in a garage under the building. He was alive when the emergency services arrived but sadly died a short time later from a gunshot wound to the head. Although a gun was found beside the man, police immediately ruled out a suicide as ballistics experts determined the bullets were different to those that caused his death.

On further investigation, officers learned that the victim was a partner in a construction firm, and went to the address of his business associate, according to Murcia Today. In a building in la Manga del Mar Menor, police discovered the body of the man who appeared to have died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday, February 11.

The National Police are trying to piece together the exact events that led up to the gruesome deaths, but all current indications are that the man found in la Manga murdered his business partner before taking his own life.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and that officials are working to clarify the exact nature of the relationship between the two men, who were both Spanish nationals.

