Messi’s world record-breaking boots to be auctioned for children’s cancer charity.

Lionel Messi broke a 46-year-old record when he drilled home his 644th goal for Barcelona on December 22, 2020, to become the player to have scored the most goals for the same club.

And this week, star striker gave the record-breaking boots he was wearing when he scored the historic goal to the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC).

The boots will be exhibited in the Sala Oval of the museum for a month before being auctioned off for charity.

“Reaching this historic milestone…with the same club gives me a lot of joy, but what is really more important is being able to give something back to kids struggling with their health,” said Messi on Twitter.

All proceeds of the sale will go towards helping children with cancer through the museum’s Art and Health program, an initiative launched three years ago with the Hospital de la Vall d’Hebron and the Catalan Institute of Health.

The pioneering initiative uses art as a therapeutic tool to help improve physical and emotional health.

And to mark the incredible record-breaking achievement – unlikely to be broken in the near future – Adidas has compiled a remix of an iconic advert from 2006 with a young Messi seemingly predicting the future.

