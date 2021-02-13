Masked men steal safe from Everton manager’s home – his daughter was alone inside at the time.

Masked burglars have stolen a safe from the Merseyside home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to police reports. Ancelotti’s daughter was home alone at the time of the burglary and disturbed the two men during their raid.

Merseyside Police did not mention the football manager in their statement but confirmed two men wearing black waterproof clothing and balaclavas entered a property in Crosby at about 6.30 pm on Friday night. The force added: “Officers attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The property will be forensically examined and CCTV opportunities are being explored.”

Detectives added that “the occupants of the house were unharmed”. Ancelotti, 61, is originally from Italy and joined the Premier League club in 2019. He previously managed Real Madrid and Chelsea. High-profile figures in football are often targeted by criminals, amid warnings that gangs see the multimillionaires as easy pickings.

A string of players have had valuables worth hundreds of thousands of pounds stolen in recent years, as criminals scour their social media and fixtures lists to find opportune moments to strike. Last summer, the home of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was burgled as he celebrated the team’s Premier League win.

Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6 were stolen, and the car was later recovered in Wigan. In May last year, Dele Alli was held at knifepoint by robbers who stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

The Spurs star had been self-isolating with his brother, their partners and a friend at the time. He later tweeted: “Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

