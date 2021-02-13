LULU The Border Collie Left £3.6m In Her Late Owner’s Will



Bill Dorris, an unmarried, successful American businessman, died last year aged 84, and named his pet pooch, an eight-year-old border collie named Lulu, as a beneficiary in his will, leaving Lulu £3.6m, out of his fortune reportedly made from real estate holdings and investment.

News Channel 5 in Nashville reported that Mr Dorris’s will read, “$5 million (£3.6m) will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon my death for the care of my border collie Lulu. This trust is to provide for all the needs of Lulu. The dog will remain in possession of Martha Burton”.

Martha Burton was his friend, who whenever he went away on business, which was often, she would take care of Lulu for him, with 88-year-old Martha telling News Channel 5, “I don’t really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth. He loved the dog. She’s a good girl”.

Martha lives alone in a modest home in Nashville, Tennessee, and will now continue to look after border collie Lulu – with the cash being released once the final paperwork is completed – and joked about how Lulu likes to play guard dog outside her home, even though she can now afford to employ her own security.

She says she really has no plans to spend all the cash, although it could be fun to try, Martha joked, and Lulu will not be seen wearing any diamond-encrusted dog-collar or eating her dinner out of a sold-gold dog-bowl.

