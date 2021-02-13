LARGEST Cocaine Seizure Ever In History Of Huelva Province by Policia Nacional



In what is the largest cocaine bust in the history of Huelva province, officers from the Policia Nacional have seized more than 1,600 kilos, arresting one suspect in the process, with a spokesman for the force stating that it was “the most important cache found of this narcotic substance in the province of Huelva“.

In a press release, the Policia Nacional told how officers made the find as part of the ongoing ‘Meridional Plan’, the Special Security Plan for the Campo de Gibraltar, put into action against drugs in the province, and Southern Spain in general.

During a part of this operation, the officers raided a garage in the town centre, and found the drugs wrapped up in bundles, and inside sports bags, with one person guarding the cache.

The force pointed out that the criminal organisations “took advantage of the infrastructure designed for the introduction of hashish to now distribute this drug that brought them superior benefits”, and their operation was initiated after intelligence reports of a criminal gang setting up a large-scale drugs operation in the province.

The total narcotics seized in the garage weighed more than one and a half tons, and other items found indicated that the premises were also being used as a logistics base by the gang.

