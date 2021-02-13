Indian Government Offers FREE Travel For Two Years

INDIAN Government offers FREE country-wide travel for two years

Fancy an all-expenses-paid trip around India for two years once the travel restrictions are lifted? Well, you might be in luck, as the Government in India has launched an extraordinary campaign that will reimburse travellers their expenses, once they hit all 15 of the specified destinations by the end of 2022. Dekho Apna Desh or ‘See Your Country’ is the brainchild of Prime Minister Modi and aims to encourage more domestic travel during the pandemic, but will also be extended to international travellers once the coronavirus measures are relaxed.

“I know people travel abroad for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022,” the Prime Minister said last year in a speech.

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, echoed Modi’s sentiments.

“We will start a mass movement encouraging every Indian to visit more domestic destinations, this will boost up local as well as national economy,” he said in January 2021.

According to the Tourism Minister, the venture is already seeing success, and so far some 142,368 Indian citizens have joined the Dekho Apna Desh pledge.

These are the 15 places the intrepid traveller must hit on their tour in order to receive the refund:

Kaziranga National Park

Mahabodhi Temple

Kumarakom

Mahabalipuram

Hampi

Humayun’s Tomb

Amer Fort

Colva

Somnath Temple

Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri

Ajanta Ellora

Red Fort and Qutub Minar

Dholavira

Khajuraho

Konark Sun Temple

