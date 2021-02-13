Illegal Migrants Dodge Covid Queues At Plush Quarantine Hotels Ahead Of British Families.

Illegal migrants are getting Covid jabs in plush quarantine hotels at Heathrow weeks ahead of British families who must pay £1,750 for LOWER class accommodation.

One of the hotel’s in question, The Crowne Plaza, has been taken over for migrant accommodation by the Government and was the popular haunt of many business people travelling in and out of London’s premier airport, and for those enjoying weekend breaks or visiting the capital for holidays.

In peak seasons, rooms were on offer – including suites – for upwards of £100 a night. The Crowne Plaza’s website boasts local tourist attractions including Windsor Castle, Legoland, Ascot Racecourse and Twickenham’s Rugby Union stadium, to name a few.

The migrants are living here courtesy of the British taxpayer and are free to leave the hotel should they wish to wander into nearby West Drayton, to visit the food shops open during the lockdown.

However, this is a distant cry from the less-than-warm welcome that awaits travellers from 33 ‘red list’ countries flying into Heathrow, and four other English airports, from Monday.

The unlucky entries will find themselves in strictly-guarded quarantine hotels at a cost per head of £1,750 which is a rate for accommodation, transfers, food and drink that has been set by the Government.

A few miles away from the Crowne Plaza is the lower-grade three-star Ibis Styles Heathrow East hotel, where scores of the arrivals will stay for their compulsory ten nights of isolation. The travellers will be confined to their rooms apart from short breaks outside for exercise or fresh air, watched over by security guards.

They will be given airline-style food left outside their bedroom doors and have to change their own sheets and towels. Although the Ibis Styles is a modern hotel with a jazzy, bright interior, it is still a step down from the migrants’ Crowne Plaza.

Thousands of outraged members of the public have taken to social media to vent their anger.

