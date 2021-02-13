Guardia Civil Arrest 64 in European Marijuana Ring

POLICE from the Guardia Civil have arrested 64 people accused of belonging to a ring that distributed large amounts of marijuana throughout Europe.

The Guardia Civil made the arrests after the group reportedly transported large quantities of marijuana to Germany and Italy and after the head of the gang was reportedly kidnapped and murdered.

Officers also seized more than 5,000 plants, around €100,000 and 7 high-end vehicles.

The investigation began after various private homes growing marijuana crops in the Granada area were found.

Police discovered the growers sold their marijuana crops directly to the leaders of a large organisation or through intermediaries. The sellers of the product took the marijuana to a house which was guarded 24 hours a day and was next to the house of one of the leaders, where they stored, packaged and sold the drugs.

The same people who guarded the house also reportedly carried out personal security for one of the gang’s leaders.

During the investigation, that leader disappeared and the following day his body was found, leading police to step up their efforts.

They later learned the organisation had basements which were accessed through hydraulic doors hidden in the floor of the buildings, to hide the plantations and marijuana buds, as well weapons and money.

The operation ended with the arrest of 64 members of the group, while police also carried out seven searches and confiscated 5,500 plants, €95,675, 7 high-end vehicles, a firearm and its ammunition, 1,342 lottery tickets and 501 kilograms of marijuana buds.

