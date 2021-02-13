Former Defence Minister and president of Radio Television Española, Alberto Oliart Saussol, has died aged 92.

OLIART, who was Minister of Defence, Health and Industry and Energy, between 1977 and 1982, passed away at his home in Madrid this morning.

-- Advertisement --



He had reportedly been hospitalised a few days ago after testing positive for Covid-19

During his spell as Defence Minister, Oliart was in charge of directing the department during the War Council and the 23-F trials, facing the blows of the coup d’état.

Born in Mérida, Badajoz, Oliart was also president of Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), his last public position, between 2009 and 2011.

His early career began as a state attorney, and between 1965 and 1968 he was the administrative and financial director of RENFE.

He later returned to the body of state lawyers in the Supreme Court, leaving in 1973 having been appointed general director of the Banco Hispano Americano.

Four years later entering the Union of the Democratic Centre (UCD) Government for the first time.

No further details surrounding the death of Alberto Aliart have been released.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Defence Minister and president of Radio Television Española dies aged 92”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.