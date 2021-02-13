‘Fair shares’ call from Carboneras

CARBONERAS mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Ferndandez called for “sensitivity” towards town halls on the Junta’s part.

Town halls were closest to citizens, Amerigo said, pointing out at the same time that the regional government had an €800 million surplus.

“Some of this could be assigned to town halls like ours that are taking on, without external help and as far as our economic possibilities allow, an extraordinarily high expenditure for the good of us all,” the mayor said.

Obviously health came first, he said, together with the social and economic protection for those affected by the pandemic which Carboneras had been providing  for the past year.


“But the necessary support from Andalucia’s government is missing,” he declared.

Amerigo also reminded the Junta that Carboneras was one of the Almeria municipalities with a population of between 5,000 and 20,000 that had been omitted from regional funds assigned to town halls to help them cope with their Covid-19 spending.


“This support that we are requesting from Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla would help us to go further at a time when we are finding that all our resources are insufficient.”

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

