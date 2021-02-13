TOP EXPERTS from the European Union (EU) have warned that the Covid-19 virus will remain long-term despite a worldwide vaccine rollout.

-- Advertisement --



Senior European health officials have warned that the coronavirus will remain for the long-term and have urged countries not to lower their guard against the pandemic.

Speaking to AFP, the head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control Andrea Ammon said that Covid-19 “seems very well adapted to humans” – adding that all vaccines will need to adapt over time as the virus changes, as is the case with the common flu.

Ammon said that “we should be prepared that it will remain with us” despite the rollout of vaccines underway across Europe and hopeful reports that worldwide infections have dropped 44.5% this month. The expert warned European countries not to drop their guard against the disease, as lockdown measures remain in place across the continent.

Other experts have written in the Lancet medical journal that “it could be years before the coronavirus is brought under control at a global level” due to the stockpiling of vaccine doses by wealthy countries. Their warning comes as Moderna seeks approval to add 50% more vaccine to their doses in a bid to speed up inoculation worldwide.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “EU Experts Warn That Virus Will Remain Long-Term Despite Vaccine Rollout”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.