THE Junta de Andalucia is investing almost €9 million into preventing flooding in the Guadalhorce area.

The works, which had been promised to the businesses on the industrial estates in Guadalhorce, will cost €8.9 million and take around 16 months.

-- Advertisement --



The project will see the Prado Jurado, Carambuco and Merino streams cleared, while the pipes in the west of Malaga and Torremolinos under the MA-21 bridge will be modified as well.

The measures will reduce the current flood zone by half, particularly in the area occupied by the warehouses from the Guadalhorce industrial estate.

Technicians have estimated the more than 1,000 hectares currently affected by the risk of flooding could be reduced to 427 once the works are carried out.

The news comes workers had to save a woman left trapped on an island in the middle of Guadalmedina’s riverbed following an influx of water from the Limonero reservoir in Malaga.

The woman was reportedly taking a walk along the river bed when water surged in from the reservoir, leaving her trapped on a small island in the middle of Malaga’s Guadalmedina River next to the La Goleta bridge.

The Guadalmedina is normally a dry riverbed and is popular with walkers and dog owners. However, every first Wednesday of the month the authorities open the locks of the Limonero reservoir to the check they are functioning.

According to media reports, the woman was shaken but uninjured after she was forced to call in police and fire services when the incident took place at around 10.15am.

After finding herself trapped next to a tree in the middle of the riverbed, she called in the emergency services who sent out Local and National Police, as well as health services and the fire department.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “€9m Works to Prevent Guadalhorce Flooding”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.