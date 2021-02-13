€1.3M to improve roads and create greater mobility in Axarquia.

THE Vía-ble Plan of the Provincial Council has allocated the cash for a ‘pioneering project’ that will tackle ‘the demographic challenge of the inland towns’ and combat depopulation in the next two years.

It will focus on roads that connect Comares and La Breña; Benagalbon with Añoreta; and Comares with El Borge.

The Diputacion de Malaga will undertake the first stages of the Via-Ble Plan in the next two years with the aim of improving the condition of 72 km of rural roads, thereby reducing the displacement of residents.

The investment for the province as a whole will be €11.4 million, the president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, announced at a presentation of the plan on Friday. February 12.

He said that “the Diputación de Malaga is proposing with this pioneering project to fight against the demographic challenge of the inland towns by improving communications in each region, connections with zones of economic activity and public health and educational facilities in each area”.

Salado added that the aim is also to “connect people and create new networks”.

“It is a plan that will allow greater mobility among a total of 40 localities, with a disbursement of the provincial institution of €50 million over the next 10 years.”

