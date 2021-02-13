SPAIN’S airport operator, AENA, has reported the number of air passengers in Spain has dropped by more than 83 per cent during the pandemic.

The organisation, which owns major airports across Spain, reported a drop in air passengers of 83.4 per cent.

The figures from last month showed just 2.8 million passengers travelled in Spain, significantly less than the same month last year.

In total, there were 2,814,424 passengers across 61,440 flights, with the number of passengers on international flights dropping by 88.7 per cent and the number of domestic ones falling by 74 per cent.

The number of flights themselves had dropped by 60.8 per cent, according to AENA.

Madrid’s Barajas Airport had the highest number of passengers with 845,168, while Malaga Airport had just 168,111, down by 83.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s Barajas Airport saw 10,138 flights last month and Malaga Airport 2,895.

The news comes after Fernando Valdes, Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism, said the country will once again welcome foreign holidaymakers in summer 2021.

Speaking with one publication, the official said the government was doing everything in its power to ensure a fruitful summer season.

He said: “We’re putting all our efforts into making sure we have a decent summer from a health and tourist point of view.

“By summer we want to see a gradual recovery of international tourism beginning with our European neighbours.”

He added: “Spain has a lot to offer in terms of diversity and heritage and we need to develop our range of tourism products.”

