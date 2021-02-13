Coca-Cola launches paper bottle prototype for testing

Coca-Cola launches paper bottle prototype and will test 2,000 of them in Hungary.

THE prototype was for the plant-based drink AdeZ was unveiled last October and will move into a market trial with the dairy-free smoothie brand this summer to see how it performs and is received by consumers.

-- Advertisement --



“Imagine a world where each and every piece of packaging produced and sold is also collected and recycled after use – a World Without Waste,” said Coca-Cola.

“That’s our stated goal: we aim to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one we sell by 2030, while also substantially reducing our use of virgin packaging materials, and only using packaging materials that are 100 per cent recyclable.

“It will take continuing investment in innovation, exploration of different technologies and, crucially, partnership and collaboration to get there. This is fundamental to our approach, across both the collection and recycling of our packaging but also its design. ”

Coca-Cola has been working to explore the concept of a paper bottle with its partner, Paboco, and the three other companies in the Paboco Pioneer Community.

“We are now at the stage of a first-generation prototype ready that we believe can play a part in helping to achieve our goal of a World Without Waste.”

Coca-Cola will be keen to tackle its less than ideal plastic record after being ranked the world’s number one plastic producer by the charity ‘Break Free From Plastic’ in its annual survey.

While the new prototype packaging may be paper, the lid is plastic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coca-Cola launches paper bottle prototype”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.