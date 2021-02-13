Businesses In Mijas Can Continue To Expand Their Terraces Until September

THE City Council in Mijas has confirmed that hospitality businesses can continue to expand their outdoor terraces until September

In what is sure to be a welcome boost to local bar and restaurant owners, the City Council in Mijas has announced that business owners can continue to apply for the right to expand their outdoor seating areas until September this year, instead of May, as a means of welcoming more customers over the summer months.

Mayor Josele González confirmed the extension on Friday, February 12, and announced that over one hundred businesses had already availed of the “pioneering initiative” which aims to “offer security and comfort for the summer campaign of 2021.”

The mayor added that “the residents themselves are also happy because we guarantee that the capacity is met and we promote open spaces free”.

The Councillor for Public Roads, Nicolás Cruz, advised all owners of bars and restaurants in Mijas who have not yet availed of the scheme to contact the department, as the initiative will be offered for only a limited time in an attempt to alleviate the pressure that Covid restrictions have put on businesses.

Mr Cruz explained that “applications must meet the requirements set by the department and have positive reports, both from the public thoroughfare and the Local Police, so that this use of extra space does not compromise fundamental rights for any citizens.”

