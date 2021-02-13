Burglars make off with designer haul after raiding same clothes shop two nights in a row.

THE unlucky Nottingham shop owner called police after his alarm system was activated around 1.40am on Friday, January 29.

Officers found the shop windows had been smashed and stock was scattered across the floor.

The next night, the shop in Arnold was broken into again, with the windows further smashed and more stock stolen just before 2.15am.

Two men were reportedly spotted running off from the scene, and 26 and a 45-year-old were arrested.

They have now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Gedling Chris Pearson said: “Burglary is something which has a massive impact on those who experience it, and certainly to receive reports of the same shop being targeted two nights in a row must have been awful for the owner.

“Burglary is something we are specifically dedicated to tackling in the wider Gedling area and we continue to do proactive work, patrols, and act on intelligence to both prevent and investigate this type of crime.

“We take burglary very seriously and our officers will investigate thoroughly when we receive a report of this nature.

“Enquiries are ongoing into these reports and we would ask anyone with information to get in touch and speak to us.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident 30 of 29 January 2021.

