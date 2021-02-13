BRITS Could Be Enjoying Holidays In Wales By Easter Says First Minister Mark Drakeford



Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, told BBC Breakfast on Friday morning that he thinks if the vaccination programme keeps going as it is then it could be possible by Easter that Brits could go on holiday in Wales.

He revealed he has already been speaking with pub, restaurant, and hotel owners about a ‘cautious’ reopening time being Easter, saying, “Here in Wales, numbers of people infected with coronavirus continue to go down”.

He continued, “If that can be sustained over the weeks to come then we can see a pathway into the Spring in which we will be able to restore freedoms to people that they’ve had to go without while we’ve been in this second wave. We’ve got Easter at the beginning of April this year, it’s always a very important moment for our tourism and hospitality industry”.

He added, “We’re talking with them about what might be possible around the Easter period, but it’s all very much caveated that the current progress that’s being made can continue and that in a careful and cautious way we look to reopen things”. Mr Drakeford concluded, “Those are amongst the dates we’re using in our conversations with businesses and workers here in Wales”. The First Minister was speaking after Wales had hit its target of offering coronavirus vaccines to 684,097 people in the first four priority groups, saying the milestone is a “truly phenomenal effort”. Speculating that Brits could maybe go to Wales, he said, “Nobody can offer them a guarantee. When we reopened tourism last year, we didn’t go from nothing to everything in one go. Our first steps were to reopen self-contained accommodation, where people had all their own facilities and that self-contained accommodation was occupied by people in your own family group”.

Adding, “Nobody should think for a moment that that will mean a wholesale reopening of that industry. Anybody who is booking ahead needs to do so in the full knowledge that the improvements that we are seeing at the moment, nobody can guarantee that things will continue in that way”.

