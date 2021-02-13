BRITS Could Be Enjoying Holidays In Wales By Easter Says First Minister Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, told BBC Breakfast on Friday morning that he thinks if the vaccination programme keeps going as it is then it could be possible by Easter that Brits could go on holiday in Wales.
He revealed he has already been speaking with pub, restaurant, and hotel owners about a ‘cautious’ reopening time being Easter, saying, “Here in Wales, numbers of people infected with coronavirus continue to go down”.
He continued, “If that can be sustained over the weeks to come then we can see a pathway into the Spring in which we will be able to restore freedoms to people that they’ve had to go without while we’ve been in this second wave. We’ve got Easter at the beginning of April this year, it’s always a very important moment for our tourism and hospitality industry”.
Adding, “Nobody should think for a moment that that will mean a wholesale reopening of that industry. Anybody who is booking ahead needs to do so in the full knowledge that the improvements that we are seeing at the moment, nobody can guarantee that things will continue in that way”.
