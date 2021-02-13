British Scientists Developing Yearly Universal Covid Jab

British Scientists Are Developing A Yearly Universal Covid Jab And It Will Be Ready Within 12 Months.

BRITISH SCIENTISTS are developing a ‘universal Covid-19 vaccine’ that would effectively beat all variants of the virus and could be ready in as little as 12 months. Experts at the University of Nottingham are developing the catch-all jab which will hopefully end the need to keep tweaking vaccines as the virus mutates.

If the vaccine is a success it will save labs having to keep altering current vaccines to suit the mutated virus. UK company Scancell – which develops cancer jabs – are now working with the academics to create the new variant-proof vaccine which is hoped to be ready in 2022.

Human trials of their hopefully universal Covid vaccine will begin in the second half of this year, after positive results from testing the jab on mice. Scancell chief medical officer Dr Gillies O’Bryan-Tear said: “We don’t necessarily claim it will be a pan-coronavirus vaccine, but it has got the potential to be so simply because of where it is targeted.”

The virus continues to mutate as mankind fights against the pandemic – becoming new versions such as the South African, Brazilian and Bristol/Kent variants of Covid. It has complicated the battle against the bug as scientists are left fearing whether or not their carefully crafted vaccines can beat these rapidly changing mutant strains.

Existing vaccines like the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs target Covid’s spike protein – however, their efficacy is impacted as this element of the virus changes. The new universal vaccine is hoped to target a different protein in the core of the virus which will allow the jab to neutralise it as it mutates.

The UK is currently one of the world’s leading nations in administering the jab as it continues to wrestle with getting Covid under control. The country has now edged closer to hitting the tremendous milestone of having 15million people jabbed, with Boris Johnson tweeting so far 14,556,827 have been given the vaccine.

And a universal vaccine would be another major victory in helping to steer the world back to normal after almost 2.4million people have been killed by Covid.

