British Holidaymakers Urged To Check With Jet2, Tui, EasyJet and Ryanair Over Changing Policies And Refunds.

THOUGH leisure travel is banned under the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown, the tourist industry is still desperate for rules to be relaxed in time for the summer season. If this years’ holiday season doesn’t get off the ground it could spell disaster for hundreds of the UK’s travel agents.

UK based Money-Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned those thinking of booking a holiday in the coming weeks to double-check refund policies before doing so. Appearing on his ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, the finance journalist dished out some important advice to British holidaymakers.

Speaking on the show, Martin said: “So it is up to you whether you book or not but we do not know what the future situation is going to book. I can’t tell you whether you will be able to get a refund on that holiday or not. Insurance certainly won’t cover it. It depends on the travel firm or company’s policy. Only book now if you could afford to lose the money. I would only book now if you have some travel guarantee that you will get the money back. But we will know at the time, it only crystalises if at that time you cannot get on holiday, then the process will come into play.”

The Prime Minister told the Downing Street press conference it is “too early for people to be certain about what we will be able to do this summer”.

Mr Johnson tried to skirt around the subject at a No 10 coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, saying: “I’m afraid it is just too early for people to be certain about what we’ll be able to do this summer.” More details will be announced in the week beginning 22 February as part of the promised roadmap out of lockdown, Mr Johnson vowed.

He added: “I understand why people want to make plans now, but we’re just going to have to be a bit more patient.” Mr Johnson also did not deny the government was working on developing an app for people to show when travelling internationally, containing details about their COVID-19 status.

