Vaccine Hub Engulfed In Flames- People Waiting For Jab Forced To Evacuate Building.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze which has broken out at a vaccination centre in Surrey that has a waiting room full of appointments waiting for their jabs. Police and emergency crews including staff at the centre had to quickly and carefully help the elderly out of the building as smoke started to build up with fire alarms going off and the prospect of powerful sprinklers kicking into operation becoming a serious worry.

The fire started at around 3.30 pm today, Saturday afternoon. Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are still in attendance at the Thames Ditton Emberbrook Community Health Centre. Emergency services arrived in less than five minutes and they report that the blaze is now under control and contained to the roof area.

On Twitter Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Our first fire engine was in attendance in just over 4 minutes. Our emergency team are working with (Surrey Local Resilience Forum) regarding the impact on the vaccination hub.’ Images from the scene show flames in the roof of the health centre and huge plumes of smoke surrounding the building.

The NHS has so far been working to vaccinate the first two priority cohorts recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which are care home residents and staff, and those aged 80 and over and frontline health and care staff.

