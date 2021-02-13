Bird Flu Outbreak Detected In Scotland

BIRD FLU outbreak detected on poultry farm in Scotland

A strain of the deadly H5N1 avian flu has been discovered in a flock of 14,000 birds at a farm in Glenrothes, Fife in Scotland, leading to the culling of the entire flock. While the virus is not thought to pose any risk to humans, it is considered “highly pathogenic” in poultry, and the government has advised people not to touch any dead birds they may encounter in the wild.

Local restrictions have been imposed on eggs and poultry in the area, and a 3kn exclusion zone has been implemented around the site of the outbreak, as well as a 10km surveillance zone.

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said: “This highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza (H5N1) has been confirmed on a farm of approximately 14,000 mixed game birds with high mortality in the last few days.

“All remaining birds are being humanely culled for disease control purposes.

“It is vital that keepers take steps to improve their biosecurity and protect their birds from disease. Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately.

“Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to practical provide advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.”

