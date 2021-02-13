Alicante Police Arrest Caregiver Who Stole From 85-Year-Old’s Bank Account

ALICANTE POLICE Arrest A Young Caregiver Who Stole From An 85-Year-Old’s Bank Account



National Police officers in Alicante have arrested a 27-year-old young woman who managed to steal around €30,000 from the bank account of an elderly 85-year-old woman who she was supposed to be caring for.

In a statement, it is reported that the movement of money was brought to the attention of the Economic Crime Group of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Alicante after the elderly woman reported to them on several occasions, about charges on her credit card that were not hers.

Investigating officers started checking on the vulnerable woman’s situation, and that is when they realised she was cared for during the lockdown by a young woman who worked in her house as a caregiver, and they quickly assembled the pieces to establish that the credit card charges corresponded to the times the young girl was at the woman’s home, supposedly caring for her.

In her statement to the police, the victim told how during lockdown she started purchasing items online but had to phone relatives to assist her with the process, and this, of course, would be when the young carer heard the PIN number being mentioned out loud.

The police statement says that upon her arrest, the young woman admitted her crimes, showing remorse for what she had done, and a search of her home by officers recovered some of the stolen money.

The detainee is now at the disposal of the Alicante courts

