2,000 Packs of Illegal Tobacco Seized in Malaga

POLICE in Malaga have seized more than 2,000 packs of illegal tobacco from a storage room in the Portada Alta area.

Officers from the Local Police have handed the illegal tobacco packs over to the Malaga Combined Customs Surveillance Unit after allegedly catching an elderly man as he picked some up to sell them.

The incident took place at around 8am when plainclothes officers from the Local Police became suspicious when they saw a man entering a storage unit and later leaving carrying a large backpack with a square shape, which made them think he could have packs of tobacco.

The officers identified themselves and searched the man, allegedly finding illegal tobacco in his bag and €9,500 worth of tobacco in his store room, with packs from eight different brands.

The agents later found out the man had a previous record for selling illegal tobacco.

After counting the illicit stock, police handed it over to customs.

