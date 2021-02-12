THE REGIONAL government of Andalucia has announced that wine and beer will be excluded from a ban on alcohol sales after 6 PM.

-- Advertisement --



In an official statement, the Junta de Andalucia announced that the new law banning the sale of alcohol after 6 PM will only be applied to spirits with an alcohol volume of over 21%.

The surprise move will allow Andalucian residents to still purchase wine, beer, cider, and other products without time restrictions. In the statement, the Junta said that “spirits cannot be considered staple goods” but other alcohols would not be included in the restrictions – which be rolled in at midnight tomorrow and take effect from Sunday evening (February 14th).

The government explained that “the purchase of spirits is associated with meetings of certain age groups” – saying that the ban on high volume alcohol will prevent gatherings of young people as seen across the region despite lockdown measures.

President Juanma Moreno said the ban on spirit sales after 6 PM will help Andalucian cities and towns “avoid consumption in the street and reinforce respect for the limitations”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wine and Beer Excluded from New Andalucia Alcohol Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.