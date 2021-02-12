WATCHDOGS to inspect barracks housing asylum seekers amid fears over health conditions.

The use of military barracks to house asylum seekers has seen much controversy especially as fears have been raised over health conditions in the sites. Watchdogs from the UK’s prison and immigration services are being called in to investigate the controversial sites.

-- Advertisement --



Hundreds of people are currently being housed in two camps and ministers have seen pressures mounting over issues such as healthcare, access to legal advice and safety levels.

The SNP’s shadow home secretary, Stuart McDonald has explained that “It should never have come to this”, but that he is pleased that the investigations will be undertaken.

He also explained that, “This whole debacle shows how completely out-of-touch the Home Office is with reality. To place asylum seekers in inhumane conditions and claim it was necessary to maintain public confidence in the asylum system is utterly appalling – and shows contempt for both asylum seekers and the general public.”

The suitability of using former army barracks to house asylum seekers is hotly contested, although immigration minister Chris Philp, speaking of Napier Barracks insisted they were “appropriate and suitable” for the current purpose.

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has said that, “It’s clear from reports on the ground that the site is wholly unsuitable and must be closed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watchdogs to Inspect Barracks Housing Asylum Seekers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.