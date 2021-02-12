Virgin Atlantic To Allow An Unlimited Number Of Date And Flight Changes.

Virgin Atlantic has introduced an unprecedented scheme to customers whereby it will allow an unlimited date and flight changes for new bookings as part of changes to its terms offering increased flexibility.

Aimed at helping customers make future travel plans, changes also include an extension of the rebooking horizon for all customers to April 30, 2023. The updated commercial policy enables Virgin Atlantic customers making a new booking for travel up to April 30, 2022, or those with a cancelled flight up until August 31, 2021, to make as many free-of-charge changes as necessary to their travel dates, origin or destination until April 30, 2023, and one free name change.

The newly introduced changes also apply to customers who already have an open ticket with credit due to flight disruption. Also, the cost of fare difference will be waived if the new travel date takes place on or before May 31, 2021 – a two-month extension on the previous policy.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We understand the difficulties that Covid-19 and ongoing travel restrictions may pose to our customers, so in order to support them we have revised and simplified our policies. By further increasing flexibility, customers making new travel plans will enjoy unlimited opportunities to make free changes, all the way until April 30, 2023, offering greater peace of mind and enabling them to book future travel with confidence. We look forward to welcoming our customers back on board and when the time is right, fling them safely to their favourite destinations.”

All Virgin Atlantic customers with a pre-existing booking made up to and including February 5, 2021, also have the flexibility to reschedule their travel for a new travel date up to and including April 23, 2023. If their rebooked travel is between June 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022, any fare difference will be waived up to the value of £60 for Economy, £120 for Premium and £350 for Upper.

Experts all agree that leisure travel is likely to have greater resilience over the long term, given the public’s “tremendous pent-up demand” to return to the skies.

