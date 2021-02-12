UK Grants Fishing Licences To EU Firms Despite Brussels Shellfish Ban on UK exports



It has been revealed that the UK Government has already granted dozens of fishing licences to EU firms to allow them to operate within the 12-mile limit of British waters, even when Brussels refuses to lift the block on live shellfish exports into Europe from UK firms, as reported by Express.co.uk.

-- Advertisement --



Since the advent of Brexit, a new regulation prohibits UK firms exporting live shellfish to the continent, crippling the fishing industry, and there had been reports earlier this week that in retaliation to this regulation, the British Government would withhold fishing permits.

Michael Gove, when asked about the possibility of stopping those fishing licences, in the House of Commons this morning (Thursday 11), replied, “It is important that we reserve our own rights when it comes to making sure that EU lives up to its side of the bargain”.

It has been revealed though that licences to allow EU member state fishermen to operate within the 12-mile limit had already started being given out as far back as January 29, by officials at the UK Single Issuing Authority (SIA), and that as many as 80 licences had been approved, including 59 for French firms, and 17 for Belgian firms.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Grants Fishing Licences To EU Firms Despite Brussels Shellfish Ban”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.