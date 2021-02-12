TRUMP is still a threat to democracy, Democrats warn

As the house impeachment managers wrap up their case against former US President Donald Trump and the defence prepares to begin on Friday, February 12, the Democrats issued a stark warning that Mr Trump continues to pose a serious threat to democracy in the country unless he is prevented from taking up public office again. Urging the jury to convict the former president, the managers presented a host of witnesses over the past two days, including rioters claiming they were at the Capitol building under Trump’s orders.

On Thursday, February 11, the congressmen appointed by the House of Representatives to act as prosecutors, concluded their case against the former president, presenting several unseen videos of the Capitol riots on January 6.

The head of the group of managers, Jaime Raskin, criticised the “total lack of remorse” that the Republican showed that afternoon and stressed that the president “knew exactly what he was doing” when he encouraged his followers to “fight like hell”.

“If you don’t see this as a serious crime, you will be setting a terrible new threshold for presidential misconduct,” he summed up.

Meanwhile, newly-elected US president Joe Biden told reporters that he has not been following the trial, but was filmed brief with senators on Thursday, February 11. He told reporters that “my guess is some minds may be changed” following the impeachment trial.

