Trial for owner of arctic fox found walking the streets of Sevilla

THE owner of a fox which was found in the middle of the street in Sevilla in November 2019 has stood trial this week.

The fox was found in poor condition in Avenida Ciudad Jardin by the Local Police. It was captured and taken to a shelter to be examined by a vet.

The case has now reached Sevilla court, where the owner was initially charged with animal abuse and tampering with a veterinary certificate. The person who sold him the fox, in Murcia, was also on trial for document falsification.

The prosecution has asked for the seller to be acquitted and for the owner to be charged only for document falsification, requesting a €450 fine, at a rate of €5 per day for three months.

When the fox was sent to the man in Sevilla in June 2019, it came with a veterinary certificate confirming the species, ID chip and its proper health and transport conditions.

When found, the fox was weak and lame, very thin and had eye infections. The owner said that the animal had escaped and it appeared it may have been hit by a car.

The fox was kept at the AAAP Primadomus animal protection association.

Having heard statements from the police and the vet from the shelter, it was decided that the fox was in poor condition after being lost for two days, but had not necessarily been caused by abusive behaviour.

