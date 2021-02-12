Tourists Missing in Russia’s Infamous Dyatlov Pass

EIGHT TOURISTS are missing in Russia’s infamous Dyatlov Pass, where in 1959 nine people died in spooky and unexplained circumstances.

It is believed that the group of eight tourists from Moscow made the trip to the Dyatlov Pass in the rural area of Ural in Russia in order to pay tribute to the group that died in 1959. According to local Russian media “They were supposed to leave at eight o’clock this morning. But they have not returned yet and there is no contact with them.”

Many conspiracy’s theories have abounded during the last 60 years surrounding what happened to the group of nine people that went missing in February 1959. Conspiracies include yeti attacks, aliens and military experiments being carried out by the Soviets.

Only last year the Russian prosecutors ruled that the 1959 group had died of hypothermia after they had removed all their clothes and fled in terror from the site. Investigators had discovered the bodies in the Dyatlov Pass with missing body parts and many injuries that could not be explained. Some of the group were also found to be naked.

The ruling of the Russian prosecutors was contradicted though by Communications Earth and Environment, a scientific journal which published an article in January. Scientists believe that an avalanche had been responsible for the unexplained injuries.

The mystery around the group that disappeared this week remains.

