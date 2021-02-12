The Masons help out in Valencia City

DONATION: Stocking up supplies for the homeless Photo credit: Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

FREEMASONS in Valencia City were quick to respond to a request for help from the Amigos de la Calle organisation.

Different lodges donated more than €1,500 and members accompanied Amigos volunteers to purchase food supplies at special prices from the Family Cash wholesale supermarket.

Amigos de la Calle is a registered non-government organisation (NGO) which helps those that have nothing and sleep on the streets of Valencia.

With the arrival of the pandemic, their situation has worsened and the organisation cares for more than 500 homeless people and around 100 more who are in a precarious situation.


The State provides some help but, given the magnitude of the situation, this is not enough.  However, the NGO does not receive state aid and relies on charitable donations.

On weekdays, emergency deliveries are made to family homes and on Sundays cover eight city routes, distributing food, warm clothes, bedding and another items to the homeless.


