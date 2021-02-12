SPANISH experts warn against doubling up on masks and suggest that this can actually REDUCE their efficiency

Covid experts from the Preventative Medicine and Public Health of Alicante has directly contradicted the latest advice coming out of the US, which has suggested that citizens should wear a double mask to increase protection against infection. On the contrary, those in the know in Spain have suggested that doubling-up on face shields can actually have the opposite effect because of the chance of not having the masks on properly.

“It can even be counterproductive, because wearing two masks means that one of the two is not well adjusted,” warned Juan Francisco Navarro, president of the Valencian Society of Preventive Medicine.

“It is proven that a 2% fit deficit causes the mask to lose 70% of its filtering power.” Much better, the experts agree, to use one mask and ensure that the nose piece and straps are all properly and securely fitted, so that there are no gaps for aerosols to enter through.

Responding to the recommendation of US authorities to wear two masks to increase protection, Mr Navarro believes it is due to “the fact that this country is now beginning to implement the use of the mask and the health authorities have realized that many people are using the cloth mask, so they have chosen to recommend that this protection be increased as a safety measure”.

For Spain at least, regulations on masks are about to get a whole lot tougher, with the government intending to clamp down on the illegal sale of sub-standard products. In a few weeks, all masks on the market will be subjected to stringent laboratory testing and will have to carry safety information on the labels.

