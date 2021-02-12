Spain’s Madrid Extends Restrictions For Another Week.

The Community of Madrid has extended the closure of it’s hotel and hospitality businesses. At the moment, the curfew still remains at 10:00 p.m. with activities shutting at 9:00 p.m. and this will continue until at least next Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



According to a spokesman, should the epidemiological situation allow it, curfew restrictions will be increased until 23:00, if that happens then bars and restaurants will not be able to receive customers after 22:00, he said.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health and Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, has stated that the data continues to improve and that “the level of transmission is lower”, but we are still on “maximum alert.” In the Basque Country, the Lehendakari Urkullu announced this Friday that his Government will not appeal the order of the Superior Court of Justice that authorises the opening of bars and restaurants throughout the autonomous community.

The decision comes on the recommendation of the Executive’s legal services, Urkullu said.

On Feb 1, the regional government of the Community of Madrid extended border confinement to include 30 municipalities and 71 basic healthcare zones.

The restrictions, which limit movement in and out of the boundaries except for those with a justified cause such as work, study or to visit vulnerable dependents, come into force on Monday and will last at least until February 15. That meant that 1.8 million people, around 27 per cent of Madrileños, now live within a restricted zone.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Madrid Extends Covid Restrictions For Another Week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.