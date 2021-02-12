Spain’s ban on wolf hunting has cattle farmers up in arms

THE ban on wolf-hunting throughout Spain announced earlier this month was well-received in some sectors.

-- Advertisement --



However, farmers have threatened that they will protest if the government doesn’t go back on its decision.

Agricultural and livestock organizations have come together to demand that Sanchez put a stop to this measure and demand an urgent meeting to negotiate a solution which suits everybody.

Farmers in the northwest of Spain have threatened a full-on war if the Ministry of Ecological Transition goes ahead and bans wolf hunting, as they consider it is an attack on farmers.

They claim to feel they have been ignored despite the fact that many animals get slaughtered in attacks from wild wolves all the time.

They also refute the claims that the Iberian Wolf is in danger of extinction, and say that there are more than 2,500 in existence. They also say that in Zamora alone there are more wolves than in the whole of France and hunting them to keep the population down is minimal.

Meanwhile farmers say that they are the ones in danger of extinction because they have no support and wolves are wiping out the livestock and with them, their livelihood. The wolves do not kill to eat, and often leave animals mutilated, in agony or in shock, which can also cause animals to lose the babies they are carrying.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ban on wolf hunting has cattle farmers up in arms”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.