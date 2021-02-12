Spain prepares to welcome Chinese visitors when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Spain is setting its sights on the future and is preparing to welcome Chinese tourists at the end of the Coronavirus pandemic. Turespaňa, is the promotional agency for the Spanish national tourism ministry and they have plenty of plans in place.

Many Chinese travellers are eager to be begin travelling internationally as soon as border closures allow as long as it is deemed safe. In the past Chinese travellers tended to visit en masse, and the big groups tended to prefer sightseeing and shopping in major cities such as Barcelona and Madrid. Other areas, especially rural areas did not get a look in on this part of the tourist industry.

But trends are changing and in future the visitors are expected to be far more interested in holidaying in small groups of friends or family, and will prefer to visit smaller cities and get to know nature.

Turespaňa has set up the ADVANTAGE: TOURISM program which has been developed by experts in conjunction with the COTRI China Outbound Tourism Research Institute. The aim is to boost the number of tourists visiting areas while saving money on marketing that can be used in other areas of Spanish tourism.

Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Georg Arlt, CEO of COTRI explained that, “Chinese travellers do not fly all the way to Europe to go to the beach and most of them do not even come for the sunshine. Provided with the right offers and interesting stories, they will not only add to the number of visitors to Spain, but will bring benefits to new regions.”

