SPAIN has reached the first anniversary of the country’s first confirmed Covid death – who passed away in a Valencian hospital on February 13th, 2021.

-- Advertisement --



As the pandemic continues to bring death and disruption to Spain, the country marks the bleak milestone of the first anniversary of Fernando DR’s death – the first Covid fatality recorded in the country.

The 69-year old lost his life in the ICU unit of a Valencian hospital on February 13th, 2020 after suffering multiple organ failures as the result of lung inflammation. The father of three had returned from a trip to Nepal with symptoms now associated with Covid-19, though he was initially told by doctors that he likely had the common flu.

When his condition deteriorated, Fernando returned to hospital where doctors deemed his illness to be “extremely serious”. Less than 24 hours later he had become the first person in Spain to die from the coronavirus – though the true cause of his death was not officially confirmed until March 3rd.

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Spain was a German tourist who tested positive on January 31st in La Gomera, Canary Islands. In the twelve months since over 3 million Spaniards have contracted the disease while 64,747 have lost their lives.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Marks First Anniversary of First Covid Death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.