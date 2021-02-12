Shock over 18-year-old murdered by former partner despite 18 complaints

ARGENTINA is shocked over the death of 18-year-old Ursula Bahillo, stabbed to death by the former partner who she had reported 18 times for abuse.

Ursula, stabbed to death by her ex, 25-year-old police officer Matias Ezequiel, in Rojas, in the province of Buenos Aires, is the 44th victim of gender violence so far this year.

In the midst of the shock over his death, the association of Surviving Relatives of Feminicide with hundreds of people gathered in front of the Argentinean Parliament in Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires, to demand justice for the sexist crimes suffered by the country and insist concrete measures be established to put an end to the murders of women. They claim that the authorities do not seem to realise the magnitude of the problem.

Ursula’s last message to a friend was: “If they kill me, you already know who it was”. The recipient was Belen Miranda, who had also been in a relationship with the murderer.

The father of another victim of gender violence, Carla Barrera, killed by her ex-partner in 2018, aged 28, said that the despite Ursula having had the courage to report her situation she had been “ignored” by the police.

She was not provided with protection, despite filing 18 complaints against her former partner.

People are especially outraged because they conclude that nothing was done to stop the murderer because he was a policeman.

The girl’s family is demanding life imprisonment for the murderer who has already been arrested.

YouTuber Eduardo Prestofelippo, known as El Presto, also the editor of Data 24 site, saw his Twitter account suspended after making several flippant remarks about the girl’s death.

