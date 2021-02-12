Scotland To Continue 10-Day Mandatory Hotel Quarantine For Arrivals.

SCOTTISH transport secretary, Michael Matheson, has made it official that travellers will be staying at a designated hotel for ten days on arrival from Monday, Feb. 15. The government has selected six hotels for quarantine purposes which they have said are close to airports Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow having a combined capacity of 1,300 rooms will be used to implement the quarantine.

-- Advertisement --



The cost of the stay has been set at £1,750 per person, and this has to be paid in advance by travellers. Final costs of quarantine for those travelling in groups are yet to be finalised and also expenses for those who cannot afford to pay for isolation is under planning with the welfare fund that will be introduced shortly.

All arrivals will be tested twice for the virus – once on day two and once on day eight after arrival the same as the UK. Visitors from the Common Travel Area, which includes Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Ireland, however, will be exempt from the rules. The rules for Scotland go further than those for England, announced yesterday, which only require hotel stays for arrival from designated ‘red list’ countries. These currently include much of South America, South Africa, Portugal and elsewhere.

Matheson also said existing travel exemptions will be strengthened, including limiting overseas training for elite sportspeople to athletes and coaches preparing for the Olympics and Paralympics. A small number of arrivals will not be required to isolate, such as those involved in essential supply chains for goods coming into Scotland.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Scotland To Continue 10-Day Hotel Quarantine For Arrivals”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.