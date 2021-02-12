Recent News in Brief in the Costa Blanca

Called off NOW that mobiles have replaced phone boxes, Telefonica recently took away the last three in Benitachell. Unused and neglected, they were removed at the request of the town hall although the technician in charge of the operation found several cents in an apparently still-used Calle Pou phone box.

Oil recycling TURRON town Jijona has doubled its number of recycling points for used cooking oil. The 10 new containers, which are painted orange and incorporate a small flag for easy identification, have a 240-litre capacity and will be maintained and emptied by a new concessionary company.

More masks ALICANTE’S College of Physicians (COMA) presented Denia’s Health Department with 1,000 FFP2 facemasks for health professionals in the Marina Alta. The cash for the masks came from COMA in addition to the takings at a concert by the Diputacion’s Symphony Orchestra that took place last September.

Free wi-fi SAN VICENTE town hall is installing free Wi-Fi in different parts of the municipality thanks to an EU grant. Chosen hotspots include the public libraries, communal zones in the Conservatoire, the municipal sports centre, the Casa de Asociaciones centre, Tourism office, and the exterior of the town hall.

Don’t tell Giant Himantoglossum robertianum orchids have made their annual appearance in the Marina Alta, where the purple flowers are more abundant than ever, especially in Javea. Botanists and enthusiasts are keeping quiet about their location to prevent them from picked for anything other than educational or scientific motives.

All natural ADSUBIA transformed 10,000 kilos of organic household waste from 100 local families into compost. The project commenced last September after composting bins were installed in the town centre and the Form district to process the rubbish into fertiliser that can now be used in municipal parks and gardens.

