UK HOME SECRETARY Priti Patel has said she disagrees with Black Lives Matter protestors and the “dreadful” demonstrations that took place last summer.

-- Advertisement --



Priti Patel has said that she does not agree with the Black Lives Matter gesture of taking the knee and described the summer’s widespread protests as “dreadful”.

Speaking in a London radio interview, the Home Secretary was asked her opinion on the Black Lives Matter protests that swept across 260 British towns and cities in July and August. The BLM movement reignited worldwide following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a US police officer in May last year.

“There are other ways in which people can express their opinions, protesting in the way that people did last summer was not the right way at all … I didn’t support the protests. Those protests were dreadful,” said Patel.

She added that police forces nationwide had come under “a great deal of pressure from some of the protest”. In an on-air blunder, Patel said that “I don’t support protest and I also did not support the protests that were associated …” before quickly stopping to clarify that she had misspoken and did indeed support the right to protest.

When asked if she would take the knee, a BLM gesture demonstrating solidarity with racially marginalised groups, she said that she would not and did not during the time of the protests.

The Black Lives Matter protests drew acclaim from some who feel that the UK has a need to address its racial equality and history, while the toppling of historical statues and other protest actions drew condemnation from others.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Priti Patel Disagrees With “Dreadful” Black Lives Matter Protests”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.