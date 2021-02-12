Police Stunned To See Virtually Blinded Snow-Covered Car Driving Through The Streets Of An Industrial Estate.

POLICE in Scotland were horrified to see a snow-covered car meandering through an industrial estate with virtually NO visibility. The Scottish motorist was caught by Police in Dundee and charged with dangerous driving after a patrol spotted him on the road in the snow-laden car almost completely blind to everything in front or behind him

A spokesman for the police said it’s “miraculous” no one was hurt when a driver set off with snow blanketing almost his entire front and rear windscreens. ‘With road conditions as they were, it was amazing no-one was seriously injured’, he added. Photos taken by the Police show the man had cleared a small window right in front of his face so he could see straight ahead, but otherwise, he was completely blind to everything on the road!

He was pulled over in Dundee after road police noticed his lack of visibility and charged him with dangerous driving. The officers said it was “about the most extreme example of lack of preparation” they had ever seen on the winter roads. They said the man had been driving with “practically zero-visibility” when he was eventually stopped in the Dunsinane Industrial Estate on Thursday.

Inspector Greg Burns said it was “miraculous” that no-one had been injured as a result. “Our officers genuinely could not believe what they were seeing when they saw this car today,” he said in a statement. This man has put himself and other road users and pedestrians at huge risk by driving the car in this condition.”

