POLICE and residents in Roda de Ter, Girona, chased after what was thought to be a baby kangaroo that mysteriously appeared in the town.

-- Advertisement --



Throughout this morning, Friday, February 12, police officers and residents chased the animal which tried to escape between cars and in the entrance to apartment buildings.

Sources from the town council explained that the animal was finally caught with the help of the locals.

Upon closer inspection, the police found that the animal was in fact a wallaby.

It was first spotted by a local resident walking in the area who called the 112 Emergency Services and the Municipal Guard. At the time, it was not known where the animal came from, as there is no zoo or animal park nearby nor is there a circus in town.

Once it had been caught, the owner arrived and the animal was handed over to him. The local council reported that the officers have made an official report and will investigate how the man came to have the wallaby.

Com ha arribat aquest cangur a Roda de Ter ? pic.twitter.com/irZ3ve4RaM — Associació de Guàrdies, agents, Vig. Munic. CAT (@AsocGuardies) February 12, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police and locals chase after kangaroo in the streets of a small town”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.