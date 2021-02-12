Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has unveiled an ambitious new “Entrepreneurial Nation” strategy aimed at reforming business systems and creating high-quality jobs.

-- Advertisement --



Sanchez has officially presented the ‘Spain: Entrepreneurial Nation Strategy’ – a set of 50 ambitious new measures that the government hopes will enhance the country’s economic and social recovery. It aims to modernise Spain’s productive system and focuses on creating high-quality jobs in the country.

The Prime Minister explained that “we want to see Spain as a beacon for entrepreneurs and start-ups from around the world. This Strategy seeks to attract investment and make our country a place where start-ups can be born, receive financing and reach a global scale”.

The strategy sets a roadmap for Spain to become a leading entrepreneurial nation by 2030, with a four-pronged approach. Firstly, the government hopes to speed up investment into Spain to boost the country’s troubled economy. Secondly, the strategy wants the country to develop its youth training and education to produce new talent – as well as attracting top workers from overseas. It also aspires to promote start-up companies and the expansion of small businesses to compete internationally, as well as encouraging innovation and sweeping modernisation in Spain’s public sector.

As Spain prepares for major reforms in order to claim its EU investment fund – allocated to aid member states in their Covid recoveries – Sanchez and his government clearly have grand ambitions to transform Spain into a powerhouse of innovation and business. The success of the Entrepreneurial Scheme could be a positive step in moving the Spanish economy away from its dependency on tourism and the service sector and providing top jobs to the country’s talented youth who are often forced to find work overseas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pedro Sanchez Unveils Ambitious Entrepreneurial Nation Strategy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.