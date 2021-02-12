Obtaining residence in Spain Right to reside without working

AT White Baos Abogados, we are able to give advice working with experts in the field, with regards to Immigration law and residency in Spain and can help you to request, or renew, residency or visa for Spain.

The possibilities of requesting, and where appropriate obtaining residency and visa are different:

Non-Lucrative Residency or Visa. It is for those who have sufficient means and wish to reside without undertaking any economic activity.

Golden Visa. To obtain it, a minimum amount of money must be invested in Spain, in the purchase of real estate, etc.

Student visa

Entrepreneurs visa.

If you have any questions about Immigration law and residency in Spain., do not hesitate to contact us, and we will help you.

Non-lucrative Visa or Temporary Residence

Concept It is a type of Visa or residency aimed at non-European citizens (not from the European Economic Area nor Switzerland). It authorises them to reside temporarily in Spain, without carrying out any work activity. That is, it is a residency without working and is regulated in Law 4/2000, and Regulation 557/2011.

In addition, it is a temporary residency authorisation; therefore, it must be renewed. Likewise, and unlike the residence for investors, or Golden Visa, it is not necessary to make an investment.

The fundamental idea is to prove that you have enough means to stay in Spain and it can be the first starting point, for obtaining a work permit, or change nationality.

Requirements

To be eligible for this residency or visa, it is essential to meet a series of requirements:

Not be illegally or improperly in Spain.

Not have a criminal record

Not being prohibited from entering Spain

Have the ability and sufficient financial means to live in Spain. Which means:

Monthly at least in 400 per cent of the IPREM, (€564.90 for the year 2021) That is, the monthly amount of €2,259.60, which means at least €27,115.20 annually

In addition, for each dependent family members, 100 per cent of the IPREM must be added and for 2021 the amount is €564.90.

You must have health or medical insurance, with full coverage in Spain.

You must not suffer from any of the diseases that can have serious public health repercussions.

Process

You must start with the application in person, outside of Spain. The place of presentation being the Spanish Consulate in the country where you reside.

The corresponding fees must be paid and the necessary documentation must be provided.

After obtaining it, you must enter Spain, and here request the Foreigner Identity Card (TIE)

Other matters of interest

In principle, it does not allow work in Spain (Residency without working), but it does in third countries.

You can also invest, study, etc.

Once obtained, you can travel freely through the Schengen territory

The information provided in this article is not intended to be legal advice, it merely conveys information related to legal issues.

Carlos Baos (Lawyer)

