NURSING HOME residents face eviction in Spain’s Sevilla due to non-payment of rent

Some thirty-one residents and 70 day service users face being out on the street on Monday, February 15 as the Asisttel nursing home in Tomares has been slapped with an eviction order, having not paid rent in nearly two years. According to Diario de Sevilla, the building which houses facilities for the elderly is owned by an investment fund that is keen to be rid of the premises; those occupying the building have allegedly not paid any rent since May 2019 and have amassed a debt of more than 400,000 euro.

The eviction has already been postponed once, in January 2021, to allow more time to relocate the 31 residents living there, but as the final day approaches it seems that alternative arrangements have still not been made. The day service for older people is less affected, since far fewer than usual are able to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to staff at the centre, who were not even aware there was a problem until January 13, a meeting was held on Thursday, February 11 with a bankruptcy administer, who in turn will plead the case in front of a judge. It is understood that the nursing home bosses presented a payment plan to the building’s owners, but that this was rejected.

The Ministry of Equality has indicated that it has been in touch with the judge and the City Council, and if worse comes to worst, the department will facilitate the relocation of the residents.

