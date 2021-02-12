NOW OFFICIAL: Marbella And 19 Other Municipalities To Reopen On Saturday.

It’s official, Malaga capital and 19 other municipalities will now be able to open their non-essential activity from tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 13.

Marbella, Vélez-Málaga and Estepona will also raise the shutters on their businesses as they remain below the incidence rate which was set by the Board to order the general closure.

Areas allowed to reopen include: Marbella, Vélez-Málaga, Estepona, Coín, Genalguacil, Pizarra, Alameda, Benamocarra, Alfarnate, Cartajima, Casares, El Borge, Faraján, Ojén, Teba, Villanueva de Tapia, Arriate, Canillas de Albaida and Cortes de la Frontera. This lifting of restrictions will allow sectors affected by the pandemic such as commerce, hospitality and culture to start up again.

There will be another statement tonight regarding further details of individual areas and border restrictions etc.

